Google Maps marks 20 years, unveils Nigeria’s most reviewed places

Google on Thursday celebrated 20 years of Google Maps, unveiling the most reviewed places in Nigeria and highlighting the platform’s impact on navigation and exploration.

Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Google West Africa, said in a statement on Monday in Lagos that Google Maps has evolved from a basic mapping tool to a dynamic platform.

He said it had also empowered no fewer than two billion monthly users worldwide.

Kola-Ogunlade said that in the past two decades, Google Maps had provided over one trillion kilometres of directions, showcasing its significance in shaping users’ understanding of the world.

He said that the platform featured over 250 million businesses and places, with 500 million people contributing to the maps each year. Kola-Ogunlade said;

Additionally, Google Maps receives 100 million daily updates ensuring that users have access to accurate and up-to-date information.

Google Maps has been instrumental in helping Nigerians discover new places and navigate with confidence.

To mark its 20th anniversary, Google unveiled the top reviewed places in Nigeria, highlighting popular choices for restaurants, cafes, visitor attractions, parks, and museums,

According to him, the most reviewed restaurants in Nigeria include Mega Chicken and Farmcity Lekki, while Flowershop Cafe and Oliver Cafe top the list of most reviewed cafes.

He said that Dimplediva Scent and Oniru Private Beach are among the most reviewed visitor attractions.

The manager said that City Park in Abuja and Muri Okunola Park in Lagos were highly reviewed, while the National Museum in Benin and Lagos are among the most popular museums.

According to him, by leveraging Google Maps, Nigerians can confidently navigate their surroundings, explore new places, and discover hidden gems.

As Google Maps continues to evolve, it’s clear that its impact on navigation, exploration, and community engagement will only continue to grow.