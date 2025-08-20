Glo customers share experiences of enhanced services nationwide

Following a recent massive deployment of upgrade works by Globacom on its network across the country, subscribers who have been noticing improvements have commended the company for the noticeable improvement in the quality of voice and data on the network.

Testimonies from walk-in customers at the various Gloworld shops in several locations reflect a noticeable improvement in service quality, particularly in voice and data services.

Godwin Ogharandukun Ofeoritse, who resides at the Blind Centre area behind Restore Water, Ogbomoso, said having a Gloworld in Ogbomoso has made Glo services more accessible, even as he commended the improvement in the network in recent times. “Voice calls are now better, while data speed is faster”, he disclosed. Another subscriber, Olajire Balogun, who lives in the Oke Ayo area of the ancient town, also confirmed that the network is now stable and data service is faster than before.

From the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Biodun Ibrahim, who lives at Mpape, said: “Lately, I noticed a greater improvement on the network. Now, it is super good, data is fast and voice is perfect. I advise Nigerians to start using Glo network because it is the best today in terms of quality of experience on the network”.

Mr. Leke Okufuwa, a United States-based entrepreneur who owns a farm in a suburb of Ibadan, said he recently bought four Glo lines to power the closed-circuit television sets on his farm. “I had tried other networks but found out that Glo has the strongest data coverage around the area. I am planning to buy one terabyte of data to power the CCTV round the year because I am pleased with the Glo network”, he said.

Esther Atanze from Asokoro, Abuja, said that she recently noticed the network had improved considerably. She gave kudos to the management of Globacom for paying attention to the needs of subscribers. For Mary John, who is based in Kubwa, also noted that Glo has always been her main line. “Recently, I noticed that the network has greatly improved; I no longer have complaints from my friends and family when we call one another. And even browsing has become very smooth. I make video calls and it goes smoothly too. Keep up the good job, Glo,” she said.

Mr. Paul Ije from Abuloma, Port Harcourt, Rivers State said, "The Glo network has really improved. The signal strength is noticeably stronger, allowing me to stay connected without frustrating interruptions. Call quality has also improved significantly, with clearer conversations and far fewer dropped calls. Additionally, the internet speed is better than ever, making browsing, streaming, and downloading smooth and quick".

The story of satisfaction is not different in Benin, Edo State, where the duo of Emmanuel Omondiale from Airport Road, Patrick Osayimwe, who resides at 2nd Ugbor GRA and Umelo Iyobosa from Sapele Road, all agreed that the Glo network has received a noticeable boost that has increased their satisfaction with voice and data services.

Customers in and around Lagos also confirm improvement in services on the network. Stephanie Ifeatu, a resident of Costain in Lagos Mainland, relies on Glo for her everyday communication needs, and her experience has been nothing short of impressive.

“I’ve enjoyed using the network for both calls and browsing,” she shared. According to her, the quality of service on both voice calls and data has remained consistently reliable throughout her time on the network.

Mr. Sani Sunday, a resident of Lagos Island, remains a satisfied customer, describing the service as dependable for both calls and internet use.

“I use Glo every day on my phone — it works very well for calls,” he said, rating the network’s stability 10 out of 10. He also commended the improvement in internet speed and affirmed that Glo has become his preferred network for browsing.

For Mr. James Aondofa, who also resides in Victoria Island, staying connected has never been easier thanks to a decade-long relationship with Globacom that continues to exceed expectations.

Having been on the Glo network for over 10 years, Mr. Aaondofa recently completed a SIM swap (welcome back) process, which, according to him, significantly improved his experience. "Since I did a welcome back on my line, I’ve enjoyed lower call rates, and that has made me love making calls even more," he said.

Speaking on the network's stability, Mr. Aondofa had high praise for Glo’s performance. “For calls, it’s perfect. For browsing, it has been excellent — I really enjoy it,” he remarked.

He further highlighted Glo’s wide coverage and dependable service, stating, “Glo is truly everywhere you go. I’ve used almost every network in Nigeria, but after being let down by others, I moved all my internet services to Glo. It’s been excellent since then.”

These customers' experiences reflect the increasing satisfaction of Glo users nationwide, as the company continues to invest in infrastructure upgrades and network improvements to deliver quality and affordable services to its subscribers.

