The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the reception of intent letters from 110 associations seeking to register as political parties.

The commission's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed the development on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Yakubu said INEC has acknowledged the applications, and processing has begun in line with the relevant laws and the commission's guidelines and regulations.

“As of Monday, 23rd June 2025, the Commission has received letters of intent from 110 associations that wish to register as political parties. We are diligently processing the requests in line with the procedure outlined in the law as well as our regulations and guidelines. We have acknowledged all requests received.

“So far, we have acknowledged all applications received, except for six, which were submitted recently. These will be acknowledged before the end of the week,” he said.

The INEC Chairman urged Nigerians, especially those interested in registering political parties, to consult the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022, available on the Commission’s website.

The electoral umpire also released the full list of the 100 applicants, detailing their proposed names, acronyms, addresses, as well as the names of their Chairmen and Secretaries.

“The list will be uploaded to our website and social media platforms shortly. Hard copies have also been included in your folders for this meeting,” Yakubu added.

Below is the full list of the 110 new party registration applicants