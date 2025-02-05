FULL LIST: FG commences tolling on Abuja-Keffi Road - exempts some vehicles

The Federal Government has commenced tolling on the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi Expressway, with rates ranging from ₦500 for saloon cars to ₦1,600 for multi-axle vehicles.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, represented by Minister of State Bello Goronyo, inaugurated the new toll regime on Tuesday, February 4, at the Garaku Toll Station in Nasarawa State.

According to Umahi, the toll system aims to generate revenue for the maintenance and expansion of federal highways across the country.

He described the expressway as crucial for Nigeria’s economic, social, and strategic development.

“The collection of tolls will generate much-needed revenue for the maintenance and expansion of our roads,” he said.

He further stated that frequent road users, such as commercial light vehicles defined under the Federal Highway Act, would enjoy a 50 per cent discount on toll charges.

Toll fees

The gazetted toll order outlines the following rates:

Saloon Cars – ₦500

SUVs/Jeeps – ₦800

Minibuses – ₦1,000

Multi-axle vehicles – ₦1,600

Vehicles exempted from toll fee

Umahi also announced that vehicles belonging to the police, military, and other essential agencies would be exempted from the toll charges.