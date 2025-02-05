FULL LIST: FG commences tolling on Abuja-Keffi Road - exempts some vehicles

The Federal Government has commenced tolling on the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi Expressway, with rates ranging from ₦500 for saloon cars to ₦1,600 for multi-axle vehicles.
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, represented by Minister of State Bello Goronyo, inaugurated the new toll regime on Tuesday, February 4, at the Garaku Toll Station in Nasarawa State.
According to Umahi, the toll system aims to generate revenue for the maintenance and expansion of federal highways across the country.
He described the expressway as crucial for Nigeria’s economic, social, and strategic development.
“The collection of tolls will generate much-needed revenue for the maintenance and expansion of our roads,” he said.
He further stated that frequent road users, such as commercial light vehicles defined under the Federal Highway Act, would enjoy a 50 per cent discount on toll charges.
Toll fees
The gazetted toll order outlines the following rates:
Saloon Cars – ₦500
SUVs/Jeeps – ₦800
Minibuses – ₦1,000
Multi-axle vehicles – ₦1,600
Vehicles exempted from toll fee
Umahi also announced that vehicles belonging to the police, military, and other essential agencies would be exempted from the toll charges.
With the new tolling system in place, the government expects to ensure continuous maintenance and improved road infrastructure for all users of the expressway.