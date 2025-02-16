Governor Uba Sani welcomes Senator Shehu Sani, others to APC

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has officially welcomed Senator Shehu Sani and 49 other prominent politicians into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a massive rally at Murtala Square on Saturday, he assured the new members that they would enjoy the same rights and privileges as long-standing party members.

“Someone who joined APC today and the one who has been a foundation member 10 years ago, they are of the same status. They will enjoy the same rights and privileges,” Governor Sani stated.

He encouraged the defectors to bring their supporters along, emphasizing that the party remains open to welcoming more people. “Our doors are still open to accept more defectors,” he said.

The governor credited APC’s increasing popularity to its leadership at both the state and federal levels. He expressed confidence in the party’s victory in the 2027 elections, saying,

In the 2027 election, the electorate will vote for APC in all the elections, from top to bottom. At the top, our leader, President Bola Tinubu, will be elected. At the state level, the party will be voted for at the gubernatorial, National and State Assemblies elections, by the Grace of God.

Governor Sani also reassured residents that his administration would continue executing projects across Kaduna State, regardless of political or religious affiliations.

Politics is different from governance. We will be fair to all, whether or not they voted for us, because that is the oath of office that we swore to uphold as leaders,

He acknowledged that leaders are not perfect and urged the people to hold them accountable. “Leaders are bound to make mistakes like anyone else, but I urge you to point out our mistakes so we can correct them,” he pleaded.