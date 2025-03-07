Tragedy in Niger as another fuel tanker explosion claims 6 lives

A devastating fuel tanker explosion has claimed the lives of six people in Karami Rami, Babban Rami Ward, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The tragic incident occurred when the tanker, transporting fuel to the state, skidded off the road and overturned, leading to a massive fuel spill and subsequent explosion.

Eyewitnesses blamed the incident on the poor condition of the road along the Makera-Bokani-Sabon Pegi area.

According to locals, the tanker was en route to Kontagora when it lost control, triggering the deadly blast that consumed bystanders.

Confirming the explosion, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullah Arah, stated that emergency response was delayed due to communication challenges.

“Our team faced difficulties in receiving timely reports from the field, which slowed down our intervention,” Arah explained.

The tragic incident highlights ongoing concerns over road infrastructure and fuel transportation safety in the state.

Many residents have called on the government to take urgent action to prevent further occurrences.