VIDEO: 50 lives lost including pregnant woman as fuel tanker explodes in Niger

A tragic fuel tanker explosion has claimed no fewer than fifty lives, including a pregnant woman and her children, near Dikko Junction along Minna Road in Niger State, close to Abuja.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when individuals attempted to scoop fuel from a crashed tanker.

According to eyewitness accounts, some people were transferring fuel from the tanker into jerrycans and containers when the explosion occurred.

Reports indicate that a generating set brought to aid the scooping process may have triggered the devastating blast.

While the exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed at the time of this report, several people, including the pregnant woman and her children, are reported to have died, with many others sustaining injuries.

One of the eyewitnesses stated, "I saw the bodies of the victims, but I cannot confirm the exact number of fatalities. Among the deceased were a pregnant woman and some children."