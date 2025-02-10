Fubara bows to Wike's pressure - withdraws appeal over Rivers 2024 budget

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has withdrawn his appeal against the Appeal Court ruling that nullified the 2024 state budget, signalling a major shift in the state's ongoing political crisis.

The move was disclosed on Monday by Lere Olayinka, Media Aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in a social media statement.

“Governor Fubara of Rivers State has withdrawn his appeal No. SC/CV/1071/2024 against the Appeal Court judgment declaring the 2024 Budget of the State illegal and ordering him to present the budget to the House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule,” Olayinka wrote.

The budget dispute erupted in December 2023 when Governor Fubara presented the financial plan to the Edison Ehie-led House of Assembly.

However, lawmakers loyal to Wike, led by Martins Amaewhule, challenged its legitimacy, arguing that the budget was not properly passed.

On October 10, 2024, the Court of Appeal upheld a January 22 ruling by the Federal High Court, which declared the budget invalid and instructed Fubara to present it to Amaewhule’s Assembly.

With this latest development, Fubara appears to have conceded to the judiciary’s stance.

Olayinka added, “By this withdrawal, Gov. Fubara has accepted the lower and appellate courts’ judgments, declaring presentation of the Rivers State budget to three members of the State House of Assembly as illegal.”