Fresh update emerges on governors' decision on state policing

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani announced on Thursday, December 12, that the National Economic Council (NEC) has postponed its decision on the establishment of state policing until January 2025.

Speaking after an NEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Sani revealed that governors from all 36 states have reached a consensus on the need for state police to combat insecurity.

"One of the discussions we had at the NEC meeting was the update on the creation of state police," Sani said. "As you are aware, there was a submission by states towards the establishment of state police."

According to the governor, every state except the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has submitted reports supporting the initiative.

"Virtually most of the states are in agreement with the establishment of state police in Nigeria," he added.

However, NEC decided to delay further deliberations until the next meeting, scheduled for January 2025.

"The council stepped down the discussion because we need to come up with a report from the secretariat," Sani explained.

The NEC secretariat is tasked with engaging stakeholders and consolidating feedback to prepare a comprehensive report for the January meeting.

"At the next meeting, a comprehensive report will be submitted," Sani confirmed.