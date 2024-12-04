First Lady inaugurates radiotherapy centre in FCT, plants trees to mark her visit to the hospital

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, says the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is committed to the well-being of Nigerians by ensuring that all citizenry access quality health care services. The first lady disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday at the 25th anniversary of National Hospital, Abuja (NHA), with the theme: “Celebrating 25 years of Quality Services and Expert Care.”

She commended the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Muhammad Raji, and all the staff members for their commitment to improving the health and well-being of the citizens. “Every Nigerian deserves quality health care, regardless of their background or circumstances. “The Federal Government, under the able leadership of President Tinubu, is committed to rebuilding the healthcare system in Nigeria. “Therefore, the NHA plays a vital role in ensuring that all Nigerians have access to quality and affordable healthcare. “As we look to the future, I urge members of staff and management of this great hospital to remain resilient and strive for excellence so that you can continue to positively impact the lives of many that seek qualitative medical care,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu, who stressed the importance of investing in the health of Nigerians, called on stakeholders to reflect and contribute positively to the cause. “The establishment of this facility would not have been possible without the foresight of the former First Lady, Hajia Maryam Abacha, whose vision, under her national programme, Family Support Programme (FSP), birthed the idea that led to the establishment of a national hospital for Women and Children. “The mandate of the hospital was later changed in 1999 to serve as an apex referral hospital in Nigeria to cater for all and was renamed the National Hospital, Abuja. “In the spirit of the anniversary, therefore, the Radiotherapy Centre will be named Mariam Abacha Radiotherapy Centre,” the first lady added.