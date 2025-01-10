FIRS targets higher revenue in 2025 amidst bold tax reforms

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), under the leadership of Dr Zacch Adedeji, has been tipped to achieve greater milestones in 2025 following a transformative year in 2024.

Tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi highlights the agency's plans, focusing on the anticipated passage of the Tax Reform Bill, which she describes as a game-changer for Nigeria's tax management framework.

Dr Adedeji’s tenure has been marked by innovation and progress. In 2024, FIRS embraced transparency, streamlined operations, and integrated cutting-edge technologies to modernise tax processes.

"Dr. Zacch and his team have redefined what is possible in tax administration," Aderonke noted, adding that these efforts have built a foundation for sustained success.

Collaboration key to FIRS 2024 resurgence

According to Dr Adedeji, aligning people, processes, and technology—the three pillars of FIRS—was critical to achieving last year’s revenue targets.

Transparency and public trust have also been central to FIRS’ approach. Throughout 2024, the agency focused on helping Nigerians understand how their tax contributions were utilised.

This emphasis on clarity and accountability has strengthened the relationship between taxpayers and the government.

Looking ahead, the FIRS Chairman acknowledges the challenges and opportunities of 2025. He has set ambitious revenue targets, with plans to simplify tax processes, enhance communication, and deploy more accessible technologies.

Why tax reform bill is crucial

The Tax Reform Bill , a crucial legislative piece, is expected to reshape the way taxes are managed.

Aderonke urged Nigerians to seize this opportunity to embrace a more efficient tax system.

"This bill could transform the sector, making it more transparent and efficient for all," she remarked.

As FIRS enters the new year, the agency’s commitment to innovation, accountability, and taxpayer engagement promises to drive its pursuit of a stronger Nigeria.