Firefighter rescues 63-year-old plumber trapped in Lagos well

Operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have rescued a 63-year-old plumber, Akin Kuboye, from a deep well in the Igando area of Lagos.

The Director of the fire agency, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday. She said that the incident happened on Sunday at 9:54 am at 20 Muyibi Adebayo Street, off Agric Road, Egan—Igando, Lagos. Adeseye said that the rescue team responded to a life-threatening distress call and saved the survivor.