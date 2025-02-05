Horror scenes as fire claims 17 school children in Zamfara

At least 17 Almajiri students lost their lives after a devastating fire engulfed an Islamic school in Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The blaze, which broke out on the night of Tuesday, February 4, raged for about three hours, leaving several others injured.

According to local resident Abdulrasaq Bello, the fire originated from a pile of stored sticks and quickly spread through Makaranta Mallam Ghali’s study hall, where about 100 students were present.

"It happened inside their study hall. They thought they had evacuated everyone, but after the fire subsided, they found legs and hands burnt beyond recognition," Bello recounted.

A source revealed that the 17 deceased students were buried on Wednesday, February 5, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Confirming the incident, Mannir Haidara, chairman of Kaura-Namoda Local Government, stated that he was en route to the scene and would provide further details later.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the community, with many questioning safety measures in religious schools.

Survivors and grieving families are calling for urgent intervention to prevent future disasters.

Recent fire incidents in Northern Nigeria

Northern Nigeria has witnessed several tragic fire incidents in recent times:

Kaduna State Market Fire: In 2024, the Panteka market in Rigasa, Kaduna, suffered a significant fire that destroyed its timber section. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident, highlighting the extensive damage caused.

Jigawa State Tanker Explosion: In October 2024, an overturned petrol tanker exploded in Majiya town, Jigawa State, leading to the deaths of at least 147 people. This tragic event stands as one of the nation's deadliest tanker accidents.