Police confirm tanker explosion in Jigawa, claims no life was lost

The Police Command in Jigawa has confirmed another tanker explosion which occurred at a filling station in Dutse metropolis on Thursday.

The Police Spokesperson, SP Shiisu Adam , confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, saying that no life was lost.

He said that the incident occurred at Shakkato filling station along Kiyawa Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire broke out when the tanker was trying to discharge petroleum products from the tanker into an underground tank.

Suddenly, the fire ignited and became wild beyond the control of filling station operators, who quickly alerted authorities to curtail the situation.

Upon receipt of the report, the team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer Dutse (DPO), rushed to the scene to control movement around the area.

The statement added that firefighters from Dutse International Airport and the Federal Fire Service in Dutse town were also at the scene of the incident and succeeded in controlling the inferno. He said that no loss of life or casualty was recorded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that normalcy has been restored to the area with people going about their normal businesses.

Similarly, a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has exploded, killing its driver and injuring one other person in Ibadan.

Mr Yemi Akinyinka, General Manager (GM) of Oyo State Fire Services Agency, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan. He explained that the tanker lost control, rammed into two other trucks, and somersaulted into a nearby pit before bursting into fire.