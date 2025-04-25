Aso Rock's power bill hit ₦47bn yearly — here’s why FG switched to solar

The Federal Government has announced plans to install a ₦10 billion solar power grid at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, citing an annual electricity bill of ₦47 billion as unsustainable.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdullahi, stated that the decision was approved by President Bola Tinubu as part of efforts to reduce the cost of governance and promote cleaner, more sustainable energy use.

“It is unsustainable for the Aso Rock Villa to continue to pay about ₦47 billion yearly in power bills.

“This is why Mr. President approved the deployment of a solar power grid within the Villa,” Abdullahi stated.

He explained that the move aligns with Tinubu’s broader agenda to diversify the country’s energy sources, encourage local innovation, and reduce reliance on the overstretched national grid.

“This initiative will not only ensure uninterrupted and clean energy supply to the seat of power but will also stimulate job creation and foster innovation among Nigerian engineers and energy experts,” he said.

Abdullahi also revealed that the administration’s focus on energy innovation is already yielding results.

According to him, development partners have shown growing interest, pledging about $5.3 billion in potential investments in Nigeria’s power sector, particularly in grid expansion projects.