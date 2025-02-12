FG moves to strengthen trust in power sector trading

The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) company has welcomed its newly appointed Chairman, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, at its corporate headquarters in Abuja with a strong call for collaboration to enhance the country’s electricity sector.

Argungu, who also serves as the National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), arrived at the NBET office alongside key party leaders.

Speaking at the reception, NBET’s Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Johnson Akinnawo, described the agency’s role as crucial to maintaining a stable and efficient electricity trading framework in Nigeria.

“NBET plays a pivotal role in ensuring that electricity trading remains stable and effective, and we are working on strategies to improve the nation’s power sector,” Akinnawo stated.

In his address, Argungu expressed gratitude for the warm reception and acknowledged the company’s importance in the electricity value chain.

He pledged to work closely with the Board and management to enhance electricity trading and supply.

“I am committed to fostering collaboration among stakeholders to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and drive efficiency in the electricity sector,” he said.

The new chairman further stressed the need for transparency, stability, and innovation in power trading, with an emphasis on renewable energy solutions.