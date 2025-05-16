FG clears air on London-bound ministerial briefings

The Federal Government has refuted claims that its Ministerial Press Briefing Sessions have been moved from Abuja to London, describing such reports as entirely false.

Speaking at the eighth edition of the briefing held at the National Press Centre in Abuja, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated unequivocally that the platform remains Nigerian-based.

“This is your answer to the insinuation that the press briefing session is relocating abroad. We invite ministers to come here and address Nigerians directly from the National Press Centre in Abuja,” Idris said.

His comments follow online and traditional media reports suggesting ministers were scheduled to unveil President Bola Tinubu’s achievements in London.

Among those named was the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, who also dismissed the reports as false, aligning with Idris’s statement.

Beyond the rebuttal, Idris shared encouraging economic updates, citing the National Bureau of Statistics’ April 2025 report.

“The headline inflation rate stood at 23.71%, down from 24.23% in March. Month-on-month inflation also dropped significantly from 3.90% to 1.86%,” he revealed.

Inflation eases as Tinubu’s reforms show early gains - Minister

He attributed the improvements to Tinubu's focused interventions, particularly in food security. “The food inflation rate eased to 21.26% year-on-year, with month-on-month food inflation also slowing. Price drops in key staples such as maize flour, yam flour, and rice are a good sign.”

While acknowledging ongoing challenges, the Minister expressed optimism. “We are not yet where we desire to be. But these latest figures give us every reason to be hopeful,” he said.