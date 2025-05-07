Adeyanju alleges Tinubu may seek 3rd term amid crackdown on critics

Nigerian activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju has raised alarm over what he describes as a growing authoritarian trend under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, warning that the president may eventually attempt to run for a controversial third term.

In a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Adeyanju expressed concern over what he views as targeted attacks on civil society, activists, and entertainers who speak out against the government.

“Tinubu is coming for everyone one by one, activists, artists, celebrities, etc. By the time he is done, nobody will have the guts to challenge him or his government. He might even attempt a 3rd term,” Adeyanju wrote

Adeyanju's comments come after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested popular activist Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

The anti-graft agency claimed Otse’s arrest was due to multiple financial crime petitions and his failure to respond to repeated invitations.

READ ALSO: Outrage as Deji Adeyanju likens Tinubu to Hitler over Rivers declaration

The development has sparked a wave of criticism from human rights advocates and supporters of free expression, who view the arrest as part of a broader campaign to silence dissent.

Adeyanju lamented that many Nigerians continue to praise political leaders without questioning their actions.

“Clowns who love praising politicians every 4yrs still think it all games and jokes,” he added.

Though the Nigerian constitution currently limits presidents to two terms, similar warnings about possible third-term ambitions have surfaced in past administrations, stirring fears of constitutional overreach.