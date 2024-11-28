FBI arrests Nigerian fraudster ‘Bobo Chicago’ in $2.8m scam bust

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has apprehended Oluyomi Omobolanle Bombata, popularly known as 'Bobo Chicago', for his alleged involvement in a $2.8 million fraud scheme targeting individuals and companies.

Bobo Chicago was arrested on November 20 in Chicago, Illinois, and faces charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and unlawful monetary transactions.

According to FBI reports, his fraudulent activities initially targeted Nigerians in the Houston metro area before he relocated to Chicago.

Investigations revealed that over $300,000 of the stolen funds had been funnelled into a prominent liquor store, further implicating Bobo Chicago in a complex money-laundering scheme.

Authorities have also confirmed the involvement of a co-conspirator, although their identity remains undisclosed.

FBI officials disclosed that Bobo Chicago is currently in custody, awaiting transfer to Oklahoma, where he will face the charges.

His arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of transnational fraud networks involving Nigerians. The case adds to the growing number of Nigerians in criminal activities abroad.