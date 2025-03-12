NNPCL urged to expedite Kaduna Refinery revival amid fuel price cuts

A northern energy advocacy group, the Arewa Youths Initiative For Energy Reforms (AYIFER), has applauded Dangote Refinery for reducing fuel prices during Ramadan, describing it as a major relief for Nigerians facing high living costs.

In a statement signed by National Coordinator Alhaji Bashir Al’Amin and General Secretary Engr. Gideon Yakubu, the group praised the refinery’s gesture, likening it to an act of service to both God and humanity.

“This is the best way to serve God and humanity,” the statement read. “Dangote Refinery has demonstrated that it stands for all Nigerians, regardless of religion. They did it during Christmas and New Year, and now again in Ramadan.”

The group further argued that without Dangote’s intervention, fuel prices could have skyrocketed.

“If not for Dangote, we would have been buying fuel at ₦2,000 per litre today,” AYIFER stated.

They also claimed that the refinery's entry into the market has curtailed corruption in the sector and reduced the influence of fuel importers.

AYIFER called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to fulfill its promise of making the Kaduna refinery operational.

“This is the only surviving legacy for us in the North,” the statement emphasised.