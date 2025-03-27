BREAKING: Ex-Oyo governor's eldest child, Bisola Ajimobi, dies in UK

Bisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi, the eldest daughter of the late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has passed away at the age of 42.

Reports confirm that she died in the early hours of Thursday, March 27, in the United Kingdom. Until her passing, Bisola served as the Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

Her death was confirmed by Bolaji Tunji, a former aide to the late governor, who stated briefly, “Yes, it has been confirmed.”

Bisola was married to Kolapo Kola-Daisi and was known for her contributions to governance and public service.

Her passing marks another painful loss for the Ajimobi family, coming just a few years after the death of her father in 2020.