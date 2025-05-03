Ex-minister urges Akpabio to face sexual harassment Allegations - not hide behind surrogates

A former Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, has urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio to personally address sexual harassment allegations levelled against him, rather than relying on surrogates to deflect public scrutiny.

The call comes amid growing controversy following a public campaign led by a self-described academic, Professor Mgbake, who has become a vocal critic of one of Akpabio’s accusers, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Abdullahi condemned Mgbake’s involvement, describing her actions as a "desperate media campaign" to shield the Senate President from accountability.

“Rather than defend himself with honour, Akpabio has chosen to hide behind people whose public records are smeared with controversy and criminal allegations,” he said.

He accused Mgbake of peddling falsehoods and attempting to distract the public from the core issue.

“While Mgbake publicly denied any link to the Senate President, she contradicted herself by revealing Senator Akpabio’s private phone number during her media attacks,” Abdullahi stated, implying direct coordination.

The former minister also raised concerns about Mgbake’s reputation, citing various online reports, including a Secrets Reporter investigation alleging she had defrauded clients through front companies.

He further pointed to a Facebook smear campaign against Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma as another example of her controversial activity.

“It is both disgraceful and cowardly for a high-ranking public officer like the Senate President to associate with individuals of such questionable reputation,” Abdullahi said.

He also cast doubt on Mgbake’s academic standing, noting that her professorial credentials appear unverified.

“This is about integrity and accountability. No Nigerian, no matter how highly placed, should be above scrutiny.