Ex-minister under Buhari’s govt dies at 77

Emmanuel Nsan, a former Minister of Health under General Muhammadu Buhari’s military regime, passed away at 77.

His death, following a prolonged illness, occurred on Thursday, December 12, 2024, but was officially confirmed on Monday morning by his family.

The head of the Nsan family, Chief Asuquo Nyong Nsan, announced his passing during the opening of the mourning house.

"We have lost a pillar in our family and a statesman who dedicated his life to serving the country," he stated.

Before his political career, Nsan worked as a broadcaster before transitioning into medicine.

He later served in government as Minister of Health and Minister of Works and Transport under Buhari’s administration.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Archibong Bassey, described his passing as a great loss.

“Nsan’s leadership and dedication to public service, especially in maintaining peace and security in southern Nigeria and Cross River State, will always be remembered,” she said.

Nsan is survived by his wife, Lolo Gladys Nsan.

His funeral mass is scheduled to take place at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Calabar on Saturday, March 8, 2025, followed by his interment.