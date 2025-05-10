Ex-govs Mu’azu, Aliero raise alarm over Nigeria’s decline in education

Two former Nigerian governors, Adamu Mu’azu of Bauchi State and Adamu Aliero of Kebbi State, have decried the significant decline in Nigeria’s educational system.

They cite their time at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, nearly five decades ago, as a golden era long gone.

Speaking during the reunion of the ABU SBS 76/77 set held in Abuja on Friday, May 9, the former governors expressed deep concern over the poor state of the country’s educational institutions. They were joined by His Royal Highness Mohammed Ismaila, the Sarkin Karshi of Abuja, who echoed similar sentiments.

Reflecting on their university days, Senator Aliero, who currently represents Kebbi Central in the National Assembly, said: “When we were in school, the government took care of our education—even gave us transport money and handled our laundry.

"But things have changed drastically due to population growth, limited government resources, and other challenges.”

Despite these concerns, Aliero acknowledged that recent initiatives by the current administration offer a glimmer of hope.

“Over ₦500 billion has been set aside under the new student loan scheme, which allows indigent students to access funds and pursue their education.

“I'm optimistic that the government will continue to fund education, though it may not be as it was before,” he said at the event attended by Pulse Nigeria.

'Lead or Be Led by 'Half-Cooked' Leaders' - Mu’azu to Nigerian Youth

Adamu Mu’azu, also a former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), issued a stern challenge to Nigerian youth, criticising their disengagement from leadership and public service.

“This is your ball. You must be careful. You are really behaving like children. This is your generation. Many of you refuse to offer yourselves for public service, and we end up with half-cooked, uneducated leaders. That is not good,” Mu’azu said.

Mu’azu emphasised that leadership should begin early, citing past Nigerian heads of state like General Yakubu Gowon and Ibrahim Babangida, who assumed major leadership roles in their youth.

“You must take up the banner,” he urged.

Solution to Nigeria's Declining Education System

In his remarks, HRH Mohammed Ismaila said the decay of Nigeria’s public universities will persist unless structural changes are made, particularly in alumni and private sector engagement.

“Universities around the world engage their alumni. But here, most of the time, university authorities don’t even reach out to us.

“They should have a large alumni office and build a proper database. Even if alumni contribute as little as ₦5 or ₦500 monthly, it would help. But there’s no synergy,” he said.

He added that without collaboration with the private sector, public institutions would continue to deteriorate.

“No one has ever reached out to us in our departments,” Ismaila said, calling for a shift in institutional culture.

Meanwhile, Aliero, a key political figure in Kebbi State, was among federal lawmakers who met with President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

The delegation finalised its defection from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), signalling a significant realignment in the state’s political landscape.