Eno optimistic about unity, talent discovery during Niger Delta Sports Festival

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has expressed optimism over the potential of the forthcoming Niger Delta Sports Festival to foster regional unity as well as promote sports tourism and ensure talent discovery.

Youths from the Niger Delta region will contest for honour and supremacy at the festival which will take place in Akwa Ibom from Wednesday April 2, 2025.

In a statement signed by Hon. Aniekan Umanah, the State Commissioner for Information, on Tuesday, April 1, Eno promised that the fiesta would be a celebration of athletic excellence and sportsmanship across the Niger Delta Region.

He also applauded the the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and others for their sponsorship, as he welcomed all participants to the state for the week-long event.

The Governor said that Akwa Ibom people, famous for their warmth, hospitality and culinary expertise, are not only prepared but also have the requisite infrastructure and facilities to host the festival and give visitors a memorable experience.

The festival, which would feature 3,400 athletes, 560 coaches, 418 officials and 17 sports categories, would take place at venues including the "Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo Township Stadium, Nwaniba Marina, Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre, Ultra Fit Sports Centre, West Itam Secondary School and Cornelia Connelly College Uyo. It will promote future champions who will represent Nigeria on national and international stages."