Governor Eno approves ₦80,000 minimum wage for verified civil servants

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has authorised the payment of ₦80,000 minimum wage to civil servants in the state effective November 2024.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Ekerete Udoh in Uyo on Tuesday. Udoh said the authorisation of the payment was sequel to the submission of the Minimum Wage/Personnel Verification by the Head of Service, Mr Effiong Essien to the governor on Monday.

The CPS said the payment would be made to only the 45,000 personnel that had been duly verified. Udoh said;

Governor Umo Eno has authorised the commencement of the payment of the new minimum wage of ₦80,000 to 45,000 duly verified public service workers, beginning at the end of this month but backdated to November, 2024.