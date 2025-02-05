El-Rufai’s ex-officials dismiss ₦423bn corruption allegations as political smear

Former Kaduna State Executive Council officials under ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai have strongly rejected corruption allegations against them, calling the claims a politically motivated smear campaign orchestrated by the Uba Sani-led administration.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 4, the ex-officials dismissed the Kaduna State House of Assembly’s report, which alleges that ₦423 billion went missing during El-Rufai’s tenure.

They argued that the accusations are fabricated, rehashed for political advantage, and lack credibility.

“Only those inclined to fiction can believe that 40% of Kaduna’s earnings over eight years simply vanished,” the statement read.

The former officials contended that some of the loans mentioned in the report were either not drawn under their administration or disbursed after their tenure.

They also accused the state government of double-counting loans and including a railway loan that was never contracted.

Beyond the financial allegations, they claim that the Uba Sani government is cracking down on El-Rufai’s allies.

They cited the alleged abduction of Bashir Saidu on December 31, 2024, and the continued detention of Jimi Lawal despite being granted bail.

They also accused the administration of suspending land verification services to block their release.

The former officials insist the corruption probe is designed to tarnish El-Rufai’s political prospects, accusing Sani’s government of exploiting El-Rufai-era projects for personal credit.