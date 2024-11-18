Airstrikes crush terrorist network in Zamfara, neutralise bandit leaders

Scores of terrorists linked to notorious bandit leaders Dan-Isuhu and Dogo Sule have been neutralised in airstrikes carried out by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) under Operation Farautar Mujiya.

The strikes targeted criminals assembling in Babban Kauye village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, to plan coordinated attacks on military personnel and civilians.

According to NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, “The terrorists were planning to attack military personnel stationed at the Tsafe axis and residents of some villages around the area before intelligence thwarted their plans.”

He explained that intelligence revealed the gathering of armed factions in preparation for a large-scale assault.

Acting swiftly, air troops launched decisive strikes on Friday, effectively dismantling the terror plot. Ground troops later confirmed the elimination of high-ranking members of the bandit groups, significantly weakening their operational capabilities.

“Reports from the ground confirmed the successful elimination of numerous high-ranking members of the bandit groups, dealing a severe blow to their operational capacity,” Akinboyewa stated.

Babban Kauye, a known safe haven for these groups, has been a flashpoint for violent activities orchestrated by factions loyal to Dan-Isuhu and Dogo Sule.

The airstrikes, according to Akinboyewa, demonstrate NAF's commitment to dismantling terror networks and restoring peace to the North West.

Reaffirming their mission, Akinboyewa said, “NAF remains resolute in its mission, in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies, to secure the region and indeed the nation.”