EFCC invites Tompolo over viral naira abuse video

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has extended an official invitation to former Niger Delta militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, over allegations of naira abuse and financial misconduct.

According to sources within the anti-corruption agency, the letter was delivered earlier this week, and the EFCC is currently awaiting a response from the ex-militant leader.

The invitation, sources clarified, is not an arrest warrant but a procedural step in the investigation.

“An invitation letter has been sent to Tompolo. It is expected that he will cooperate with the Commission,” an EFCC insider told Sahara Reporters.

The action by the EFCC follows widespread public backlash sparked by a viral video that surfaced in April.

The footage, which circulated on X (formerly Twitter), showed Tompolo dancing while bundles of ₦1,000 notes were sprayed on him during what appeared to be his 54th birthday celebration.

Critics accused the EFCC of applying double standards in enforcing naira abuse laws.

Social media users quickly pointed out that celebrities like Bobrisky, E-Money, Iyabo Ojo, and comedian AY had all been summoned or prosecuted for similar acts, while Tompolo seemed untouched.

The backlash appeared to force the EFCC’s hand, with many Nigerians demanding accountability and equal treatment under the law.

As of press time, Tompolo has yet to respond publicly to the EFCC’s invitation.