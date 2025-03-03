ECOWAS Parliament gives fresh update on single-currency plan West Africa

Senator Jibrin Barau, First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, has reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to a single currency and regional integration despite challenges, including the recent exit of three Sahelian nations.

Speaking at the 1st Extraordinary Session of ECOWAS for 2025 in Lagos, Barau emphasised that the push for a unified economy remains a priority.

A Unified Future Through Single Currency

Responding to questions from Pulse Nigeria, Barau stressed that the people of West Africa have always been one, despite colonial-era borders.

According to him, linguistic and cultural similarities prove the natural unity of the region, making economic integration a logical step.

“The intention of ECOWAS is to unify so that we can be one entity. We’ve always been one people before colonial demarcations. Whether in Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, or Côte d’Ivoire, we share cultural and linguistic ties,” he said.

Barau highlighted the numerous infrastructure projects already in place to support regional economic integration, including cross-border road networks, healthcare, and aviation links.

He likened the single currency initiative to Europe’s economic model, expressing confidence in its eventual realisation.

“We are working on ensuring that we have a single currency just like in Europe. One currency, one people, one aspiration, one destiny,” he added.

ECOWAS Still Open to Sahel States' Return

Regarding the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from ECOWAS, Barau maintained that the door remains open for their return.

He acknowledged that ECOWAS respects each nation’s sovereignty but urged them to uphold international democratic standards.

“We are willing to work with them. They should democratise and try to sit at the table to see how democracy can be strengthened,” he said.

Barau explained that ECOWAS does not interfere in the internal affairs of member states but expects all nations to adhere to internationally recognised democratic principles.

He remained optimistic that the Sahel states would eventually return to the regional bloc.

“They are our brothers, and I can assure you that one day they will be back,” he stated.

ECOWAS Strengthening Regional Ties

The regional body has been working on multiple fronts to foster economic and political unity.

In addition to the proposed single currency, ECOWAS is advancing key projects aimed at improving cross-border mobility, trade, and infrastructure.

Despite recent challenges, Barau’s remarks reflect a strong commitment from the ECOWAS Parliament to overcome obstacles and achieve long-term integration.