DSS, NIA probe on Natasha's IPU attendance could backfire - Falana warns

Renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has criticised the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) for investigating Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York.

Falana warned that the probe could backfire and embarrass senior officials in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The official probe of the circumstances of her trip by security forces will expose Nigeria to needless embarrassment and undeserved ridicule,” he stated on Sunday.

Reports indicate that the security agencies launched the inquiry after Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was recently suspended from the Senate, attended the IPU meeting without an official nomination.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio accused her of embarrassing the government by disclosing her suspension at the event.

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan insists the suspension was in retaliation for her allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

Falana, condemning the investigation, likened it to repressive tactics used during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

“In fact, the probe will particularly embarrass some top officials of the Bola Tinubu administration who were once accused of traveling abroad to criticise the military junta,” he added.