$150 million saga: Binance executive reiterates 'bribe' claims against Ribadu, others

Binance’s Head of Financial Crime Compliance, Tigran Gambaryan, has doubled down on his allegations that three Nigerian lawmakers asked for $150 million bribe to prevent his arrest and prosecution in Nigeria for alleged financial crimes.
On Friday, Gambaryan alleged via his X handle that three lawmakers—Ginger Onwusibe, Philip Agbese, and Peter Akpanke—asked him to send money to their cryptocurrency wallets.
However, Onwusibe and Agbese have denied the claim and threatened to take legal action.
In a post on X on Saturday, the Binance executive said: “Many requested that I stay on and provide further commentary on the issues I posted about yesterday. Here’s the hard truth: what I shared was meant to fill in the gaps left by Wired and NPR’s reporting.
“The reality is that last year was incredibly painful for me and my family. I dedicated my life to fighting crime as a Special Agent with the United States Department of the Treasury and as a compliance profession.
It was an honor to serve my country and it was a blessing that they came to my rescue and mobilized the full force of the U.S. government when I was in need.”
Gambaryan recalled the pain his family went through during his incarceration. He wrote
Being dragged through court on outrageous, baseless, and trumped-up charges didn’t just hurt me—it also brought immense pain to my family,
I don’t want to see my kids cry because I’m not around. I don’t want to see videos of my 75-year-old mother on television in tears. I don’t want to see my wife crying on TV. I want to put this nightmare behind me and move on.
What I shared was factual, based on my personal experiences and conversations with those who have direct knowledge of the events I discussed.
Information that was shared with both Nigerian and U.S law enforcement. So please, allow me to leave this behind and find peace.
I am no longer in law enforcement. The responsibility of seeing this through to a logical conclusion now falls on those still serving in United States and Nigeria.
