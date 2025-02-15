$150 million saga: Binance executive reiterates 'bribe' claims against Ribadu, others

Being dragged through court on outrageous, baseless, and trumped-up charges didn’t just hurt me—it also brought immense pain to my family,



I don’t want to see my kids cry because I’m not around. I don’t want to see videos of my 75-year-old mother on television in tears. I don’t want to see my wife crying on TV. I want to put this nightmare behind me and move on.



What I shared was factual, based on my personal experiences and conversations with those who have direct knowledge of the events I discussed.



Information that was shared with both Nigerian and U.S law enforcement. So please, allow me to leave this behind and find peace.



I am no longer in law enforcement. The responsibility of seeing this through to a logical conclusion now falls on those still serving in United States and Nigeria.