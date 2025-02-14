Hon Agbese to Binance executive: 'Provide proof or face consequences'

Hon. Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, has strongly refuted allegations that he and two other lawmakers demanded a $150 million bribe from Binance executives.

In a statement personally issued in Abuja, Agbese challenged Tigran Gambaryan, an executive of the cryptocurrency firm, to provide evidence of his claims or face legal consequences.

Expressing outrage over the allegations, Agbese categorically denied any involvement in bribery discussions with Binance officials.

"I was not part of any meeting with any Binance executive regarding money for any purpose. The leadership of the Committee took the matter to court, and Binance has already apologised," he stated.

Alleged lawmaker clears air

He clarified that he is not a member of the House Committee on Economic and Financial Crimes and only visited Hon. Peter Ankpanke’s office, where he briefly interacted with Binance representatives without engaging in any financial discussions.

"I visited my colleague, Hon. Peter Ankpanke, where he was meeting some visitors regarding his Committee’s activities. Hon. Peter Anekwe was also present.

"We exchanged pleasantries, and I inquired about Binance’s activities in my usual pursuit of knowledge. I did not attend any subsequent meetings with Binance executives, the EFCC, or the DSS."

Agbese emphasised that the matter had already been taken to court, where Binance had reportedly apologised.

He maintained that any inquiries should be directed to the Committee rather than to him. Furthermore, he distanced himself from cryptocurrency transactions.

"I have never used any cryptocurrency as I do not have a crypto wallet anywhere in the world, so I could not have asked for funds to be credited to a non-existent wallet," he affirmed.

He also called on Gambaryan and his associate, who allegedly escaped from prison, to return to Nigeria and defend themselves instead of making unsubstantiated claims.

"Instead of trying to implicate me, they should focus on addressing the allegations against them. I demand that Tigran Gambaryan publish any evidence linking me to this issue. If he fails to do so within seven days, he must retract his claims and apologise publicly. Otherwise, my lawyers will take legal action."