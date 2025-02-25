Deputy Speaker Kalu elected chair of AU Parliament

Nigeria’s Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has been elected Chairman of the Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), a major financial oversight body within the African Union.

Hon. Kalu’s emergence was announced on Tuesday in Midrand, South Africa, by PAP President, Chief Fortune Zephania Charumbira, following his nomination by the West African Caucus and unanimous approval by the plenary.

Kalu takes over from Hon. Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak of Ghana, who vacated the seat after being nominated as a Minister.

His selection was backed by the West African Caucus Chairman, Hon. Alhagie Mbow of The Gambia, who described him as “the most qualified person for the job” due to his impressive track record in the Nigerian Parliament, ECOWAS Parliament, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

“Kalu has been unanimously endorsed by the regional Caucus to replicate his good works at ECOWAS in PAP,” the nomination letter read by Hon. Charumbira stated.

The Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee, a highly influential body within PAP, is tasked with shaping financial policies and overseeing budgetary matters.

Kalu has already assumed duties, with the PAP 2026 proposed budget under review.

PAP, established in 2004, serves as the legislative arm of the African Union, aiming to enhance governance and economic integration across the continent.