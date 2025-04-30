Fresh twist as court gives fresh directives to EFCC in Aisha Achimugu's $150m fraud case

A Federal High Court in Abuja has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a 24-hour ultimatum to release Aisha Achimugu, a businesswoman based in Abuja, who is under investigation in connection with a $150 million fraud case.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Inyang Ekwo issued the directive on Tuesday, warning that all parties involved must appear before the court on Friday, May 2, to review compliance with the order and assess further developments.

The ruling follows a prior directive requiring Achimugu to honour an EFCC invitation on April 29.

She was arrested by the commission upon her arrival from London at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on the same day.

The EFCC had previously declared Achimugu wanted, accusing her of jumping bail in an ongoing probe into alleged corruption, money laundering, and possession of properties suspected to be illegally acquired.

Despite her compliance with the court order to present herself to the EFCC, her arrest prompted the fresh judicial intervention.

Justice Ekwo also reiterated that both the commission and the defendant must appear in court the day after her visit to the EFCC — Wednesday, April 30 — for a scheduled hearing on related applications.

The EFCC maintains that Achimugu violated bail conditions, prompting the initial declaration.

However, the court’s order to release her raises questions about the commission’s handling of the case and sets the stage for a tense legal showdown later this week.