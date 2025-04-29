BREAKING: Aisha Achimugu arrested by EFCC over alleged money laundering

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested prominent business executive and socialite, Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The arrest occurred around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29, shortly after Achimugu voluntarily returned to Nigeria from London, her legal team confirmed.

In a statement issued Tuesday, her lawyers emphasised that the arrest was not unexpected and claimed that Achimugu had formally informed the authorities of her intent to cooperate with the investigation.

“She arrived in the country of her own volition and had already indicated in her court filings that she would present herself to the EFCC on this date,” the statement said.

The arrest comes amid an ongoing investigation by the EFCC into allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering involving Achimugu. The details of the allegations have not yet been made public.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had previously ordered Achimugu to appear before the EFCC on April 29, 2025, in connection with the probe.

The court further directed that she must be present before it on Wednesday, April 30, to continue with legal proceedings.

EFCC officials have not yet issued an official statement regarding the nature of the allegations or whether Achimugu will be detained beyond the court dates.