Coalition backs Falana - demands explanation over $2.9bn refinery fund

A coalition of 145 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has joined Human Rights Lawyer Chief Femi Falana (SAN) in demanding clarity from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) over the use of $2.9 billion earmarked for the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s three major refineries.

The funds, meant to revive the ailing Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries, were expected to restore or enhance their crude oil processing capacities. However, the Warri and Kaduna refineries remain inoperative, while the Port Harcourt refinery functions partially, blending only 60,000 barrels per day instead of its 210,000-barrel capacity.

Falana, speaking at the recent commissioning of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Tower in Lagos, raised concerns over conflicting reports on refinery operations and alleged fund mismanagement.

"NNPCL has not explained why $2.9 billion allocated to these refineries appears diverted," he stated.

Otunba Olaosebikan Aremu, the spokesperson for the CSOs, criticised NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer Mallam Mele Kyari for his silence on the matter.

"Nigerians deserve transparency. Was $2.9 billion actually received? If yes, how was it utilised? Why are Warri and Kaduna refineries still non-functional?" Aremu queried.

The coalition also highlighted discrepancies in the Port Harcourt refinery’s output and called on Kyari to clarify why the larger capacity segment remains idle.