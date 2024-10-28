ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu under pressure over failed operation of PH, Kaduna, other refineries

Segun Adeyemi

Amid pressure on President Tinubu over the failed operationalisation of local refineries, some coalition members have demanded the resignation of the NNPCL boss.

President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]
President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

This follows urgent calls from the Energy Reforms Advocates (ERA) and the APC Youth Vanguard for Change (APCYVC) for an investigation into the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, amid ongoing concerns about mismanaged funds and non-functional refineries.

In a letter addressed to President Tinubu, ERA Convener Opialu Fabian and APCYVC Convener Ezewanka Ugochukwu expressed frustration over the $2.9 billion earmarked in 2021 for refinery rehabilitation, which has yet to yield results.

"Despite the approval of $2.9 billion… the refineries remain non-functional," the letter stated, calling NNPCL's repeated assurances of progress "a betrayal of trust."

The groups attributed these failures to "systemic corruption" and a lack of accountability within NNPCL, noting that billions allocated to refinery upkeep over 25 years have led to minimal fuel production.

The letter emphasised that "the continued importation of adulterated fuel" has hindered economic stability and posed health hazards to Nigerians, with vehicles and agricultural machinery suffering damage from substandard fuel.

ERA and APCYVC urged Tinubu to initiate a probe into NNPCL's leadership and hold Kyari accountable for stalled reforms.

They further proposed immediate actions, including revamping Nigeria's regulatory framework, reactivating local refineries, ensuring transparency in subsidy management, and strengthening public access to information.

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]
Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

Similarly, the Coalition of Niger Delta Youths Against Poverty, Insecurity & Environmental Degradation (CONDYAPIED) has demanded the resignation of Kyari.

They expressed disappointment in Kyari for failing to operationalise the Port Harcourt refinery by September 2024, as promised.

READ ALSO: I’ll reveal truth about NNPC operations in due time - NNPC boss Kyari

Engr. Jonas Igariga, Coalition Coordinator, urged Kyari to resign, saying, “In a sane society where leaders have a conscience, the likes of Mele Kyari should… tender their resignation and apologise to Nigerians.”

The coalition further alleged that plans to convert the Port Harcourt refinery into a blending plant would expose Niger Delta communities to hazardous chemicals from low-grade imported products.

“We shall not allow our refinery to be converted to a blending plant… We shall shut down Abuja in protest,” the coalition vowed.

According to the group, despite substantial funds, NNPCL’s approach has failed to address the country’s energy needs, pushing Nigerians deeper into hardship and environmental risks.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

