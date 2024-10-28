Tinubu under pressure over failed operation of PH, Kaduna, other refineries

This follows urgent calls from the Energy Reforms Advocates (ERA) and the APC Youth Vanguard for Change (APCYVC) for an investigation into the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, amid ongoing concerns about mismanaged funds and non-functional refineries.

In a letter addressed to President Tinubu, ERA Convener Opialu Fabian and APCYVC Convener Ezewanka Ugochukwu expressed frustration over the $2.9 billion earmarked in 2021 for refinery rehabilitation, which has yet to yield results.

"Despite the approval of $2.9 billion… the refineries remain non-functional," the letter stated, calling NNPCL's repeated assurances of progress "a betrayal of trust."

ADVERTISEMENT

The groups attributed these failures to "systemic corruption" and a lack of accountability within NNPCL, noting that billions allocated to refinery upkeep over 25 years have led to minimal fuel production.

The letter emphasised that "the continued importation of adulterated fuel" has hindered economic stability and posed health hazards to Nigerians, with vehicles and agricultural machinery suffering damage from substandard fuel.

ERA and APCYVC urged Tinubu to initiate a probe into NNPCL's leadership and hold Kyari accountable for stalled reforms.

They further proposed immediate actions, including revamping Nigeria's regulatory framework, reactivating local refineries, ensuring transparency in subsidy management, and strengthening public access to information.

Coalition demands resignation Kyari

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Similarly, the Coalition of Niger Delta Youths Against Poverty, Insecurity & Environmental Degradation (CONDYAPIED) has demanded the resignation of Kyari.

They expressed disappointment in Kyari for failing to operationalise the Port Harcourt refinery by September 2024, as promised.

Engr. Jonas Igariga, Coalition Coordinator, urged Kyari to resign, saying, “In a sane society where leaders have a conscience, the likes of Mele Kyari should… tender their resignation and apologise to Nigerians.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The coalition further alleged that plans to convert the Port Harcourt refinery into a blending plant would expose Niger Delta communities to hazardous chemicals from low-grade imported products.

“We shall not allow our refinery to be converted to a blending plant… We shall shut down Abuja in protest,” the coalition vowed.