Chef bags community service for stealing employer’s food items

A Karu Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Abuja, on Monday sentenced one Frank Ugochukwu, 34, to 10 days community service for stealing his employer’s foodstuffs and other items worth N27,800.

The Magistrate, Haruna Haruna, did not give Ugochukwu any option of a fine.

The terms of the sentence includes seven days of community service at the Karu Chief Magistrates Court and three days at the Karu Police Station for three hours daily.

The magistrate also ordered the convict to produce a surety and failure to do so, he should be remanded in prison for 21 days.

Earlier, the convict, who resides at Jikwoyi, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust as well as theft by a servant.

The prosecution counsel, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that the complainant, Mrs Peace Paul, Managing Director, of Celebrity Fried Chicken, Karu, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on August 8, 2024.

Osho said that on Aug. 7, 2024, the convict, who was employed as a chef at the above address, while on duty, dishonestly stole some cooking items, which were entrusted in his care.

He told the court that the convict stole five bottles of water, five pieces of chicken, five satchet of detergents, five sachets of vegetable oil and one tin tomato, all valued at N27,800.

During police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime and the stolen items were recovered from him, the prosecutor said.