Canon and MED-EL empower children with Hearing Implants through Photography Workshop in Lagos, Nigeria

Thirteen children with MED-EL cochlear implants explored the power of self-expression through photography during a three-week creative workshop organized by Canon in partnership with MED-EL, a global hearing implant company committed to overcoming hearing loss as a barrier to communication and quality of life.

The workshop, held at the Canon Academy Space Studio in Ikeja from August 4–21, 2025, offered participants hands-on training in storytelling through images, building creativity, confidence, and communication skills.

Hearing loss affects millions of children worldwide, often limiting self-expression and connection. Through cochlear implants, many regain the ability to hear and now, through this program, they are learning new ways to be heard.

Divided into two age groups (9–11 and 12–24 years), participants learned the fundamentals of camera handling, composition, and framing under the guidance of professional facilitators. They also took part in outdoor learning experiences, including field trips to Bariga and the Lekki Conservation Centre, where they captured stories of community, nature, and sound. Each project tied into themes from the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), connecting creativity with real-world issues.

Yvonne Nneka, Rehabilitation and Technical Support Associate for MED-EL Africa, said:

The future for these children is boundless and limitless because they can become whatever they want to be. Creativity has opened their minds to know that nothing can stop them, not even hearing impairment. They can explore, improvise, and create. This training is a beautiful experience that will shape them into complete, confident individuals for the future.

She added, MED-EL is committed not only to ensuring every child hears but also that every child is heard. This program shows how sound, creativity, and innovation can open doors to a brighter future.

During the certificate presentation ceremony, parents expressed deep pride in their children’s growth, highlighting their newfound confidence and passion for learning. The excitement in the room was palpable, with many visibly moved as the MED-EL Country Manager and Business Development Manager, Mr. Dagi Francis addressed the families and presented certificates of participation.

Mr. Uchenna Agabraji, one of the parents, said:

This program has changed our children’s lives, we’re deeply grateful.

Mrs. Aisha Isyaku Dalhatu also shared her heartfelt appreciation:

“It’s not just about cameras; it’s about discovery, confidence, and expression.” The initiative reflects MED-EL’s broader mission to empower children and families beyond hearing care, fostering creativity, confidence, and inclusion. Canon’s collaboration underscores how technology and art can work together to amplify young voices and promote self-expression among children with hearing loss.

Local Contact Email: Abigael.OluwadamilolaAkinade@medel.com

About MED-EL

MED-EL Medical Electronics, a leader in implantable hearing solutions, is driven by a mission to overcome hearing loss as a barrier to communication and quality of life. The Austrian-based, privately owned business was co-founded by industry pioneers Ingeborg and Erwin Hochmair, whose ground-breaking research led to the development of the world’s first micro-electronic multi-channel cochlear implant (CI), which was successfully implanted in 1977 and was the basis for what is known as the modern CI today. This laid the foundation for the successful growth of the company in 1990, when they hired their first employees. To date, MED-EL has more than 2,900 employees from around 90 nations and 30 locations worldwide.

The company offers the widest range of implantable and non-implantable solutions to treat all types of hearing loss, enabling people in 137 countries enjoy the gift of hearing with the help of a MED-EL device. MED-EL’s hearing solutions include cochlear and middle ear implant systems, a combined electric acoustic stimulation hearing implant system, auditory brainstem implants as well as surgical and non-surgical bone conduction devices. www.medel.com