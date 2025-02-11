VIDEO: Bwala to Arise TV's Oseni: 'Don't talk to me like a student!'

There was a heated moment on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Tuesday, February 11, when Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media to President Bola Tinubu, clashed with anchor Rufai Oseni over questions about his political loyalty.

Oseni questioned Bwala on why he chose to serve in the Tinubu administration despite his previous strong criticisms of the President.

However, the interview took a confrontational turn when Bwala accused Oseni of controlling his responses.

“I’m not writing JAMB here; you cannot control me or talk to me like a secondary student. If you ask a question, pack and listen to the answer,” Bwala retorted.

Before joining the Tinubu government, Bwala had been a vocal critic, accusing the President of election irregularities.

As a spokesman for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, he described Tinubu as a “president-select” rather than a “president-elect.”

His past remarks included claims that the Independent National Electoral Commission manipulated results and that the PDP had won by over one million votes.

Bwala defends Tinubu appointment - says his views have evolved

However, Bwala defended his shift in allegiance, explaining that his new role came after discussions with the President.

“I criticised Tinubu’s election and administration in the past because I was in the opposition,” he stated.

“The opposition’s work is to criticise the sitting government. My views changed after I met the President, and he saw a need to appoint me.”