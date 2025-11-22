Yanga FM Makes Broadcasting History, Rewards First Caller with ₦1 Million

In a groundbreaking moment for Nigerian broadcasting, Yanga FM, the country’s first urban-pidgin radio station, has set a new industry benchmark by awarding ₦1 million to a dedicated listener, the first gesture of its kind in the nation’s radio landscape. The unprecedented prize was issued as part of the station’s One Million Giveaway Campaign, a pioneering initiative designed to reward loyalty, deepen audience engagement and strengthen the bond between the station and its rapidly expanding listener community.

A First in Nigerian Radio History

The winner, Emedoh Okwunna Alloysius, secured the historic prize after correctly answering questions about Yanga FM’s programmes, a challenge that tested audience familiarity with the station’s unique pidgin-led content.

His name was unveiled live on The Wetin Dey Show, one of the station’s flagship programmes, where tension turned to celebration as his correct answers were confirmed. Listeners tuned in across Lagos erupted in excitement as the moment unfolded. Speaking shortly after his victory, Alloysius, a security guard who works in Shagamu but lives in Lagos, said he was “overwhelmed” by the win.

He explained that he had been stationed at his duty post when he decided to try his luck, never imagining he would become the lucky winner. Filled with gratitude, he hopes to use the money to start a small business, though he is still considering which direction to take.

Interactive Milestone: First-Ever Live Call-In on Yanga FM

Beyond the headline-grabbing cash reward, the station marked another historic achievement: its first-ever live call-in segment since beginning operations in March. For the first time, listeners were able to dial into the station and join the broadcast in real time, an interactive moment that electrified the airwaves and amplified the excitement surrounding the giveaway finale. Station executives described the segment as a “bold step toward deeper audience participation,” noting that listeners had long requested live interactions with on-air personalities.

Why This Giveaway Matters

Media analysts say Yanga FM’s milestone is more than a publicity move, it is a signal of a wider shift in Nigeria’s media ecosystem. With growing competition for listener attention, stations are increasingly embracing experiential campaigns that deliver emotional and tangible rewards. According to analysts, the One Million Giveaway Campaign reflects a modern understanding of audience relationship-building, one in which loyalty is no longer assumed but courted through active engagement, transparency, and community-focused programming.

A Station Redefining Radio for the Everyday Nigerian

Since launching as Nigeria’s first urban-pidgin radio station, Yanga FM has positioned itself as a voice for everyday people, using pidgin English to reflect the realities, humour, and rhythm of ordinary life. The station’s commitment to cultural authenticity and relatable storytelling has helped it build a loyal fan base within months, a following now rewarded through this unprecedented promotion.

Executives say the success of the giveaway underscores Yanga FM’s mission to bridge the gap between entertainment and the lived experiences of Nigerian listeners, while fostering a vibrant, participatory community around its content.

Industry Ripple Effects

As the station continues to expand its reach and influence, media observers predict that this groundbreaking giveaway could inspire other broadcasters to rethink how they engage their audiences. With Nigerian radio historically relying on passive listenership, Yanga FM’s move may mark the beginning of a new era, one where interactive programming, community-centred rewards, and innovative campaigns become the norm rather than the exception.