Upgrade Your Eid and Win Exciting Prizes with the Infinix Sallah Splash Promo

Leading smartphone brand Infinix is set to make this Eid celebration even more rewarding with the launch of its Sallah Splash Promo, which runs from now till the 10th of June, 2025. The campaign offers customers exciting benefits including instant gifts, massive discounts, and a chance to win up to ₦500,000 in Eid food baskets and other high-value prizes in a nationwide raffle draw.

As part of the Sallah Splash initiative, Infinix is delivering more than just innovative devices, it’s giving customers a chance to celebrate Eid in grand style.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your smartphone, surprise your loved one with a new device, or simply upgrading your tech game, this is the perfect time to make that purchase, as the Sallah promo comes packed with unbeatable offers that make every purchase more rewarding.

Here’s what Infinix is offering customers this season:

1) Instant Discounts - Enjoy unbeatable price cuts on select models like the Smart 9 & 9HD, Hot 50i, Hot 50 Pro+, and the Zero Flip

2) Instant Gifts to make your Sallah even sweeter:

HOT 50 & 50 Pro+: Cooking oil + a pack of semo

NOTE 50 Series: Free Mag power bank

Zero Flip: Free Infinix earbuds

3) Raffle Draw Entry – Customers who purchase NOTE 50 Series, HOT 50 & HOT 50 Pro+ or the Zero Flip automatically qualify for the raffle draw for a chance to win amazing prizes including ₦500,000 Eid food basket, 50K shopping vouchers, pressure cookers, rechargeable standing fans and Air fryers.

How to Participate

1) Visit any authorized Infinix retail outlet nationwide.

2) Purchase your preferred model.

3) Instantly enjoy gifts and discounts at the store.

4) If you purchase an eligible model (NOTE 50 Series, HOT 50 & 50 Pro+, or Zero Flip), you’ll be automatically entered into the raffle draws.

This Sallah, Infinix is going beyond devices to deliver memorable experiences for our customers,” said Yemisi Ode, PR Manager at Infinix Nigeria. The Sallah Splash Promo is our way of showing gratitude, rewarding loyalty, and celebrating the joy of the season.

The promo runs till June 10, 2025. For more information on the Sallah Splash promo and other exciting news @infinixnigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly twitter), and TikTok.

Terms and conditions apply.