NES31: NESG eyes AfCFTA as key to Nigeria’s economic revival by 2030

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced that the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #31), scheduled for 6–8 October 2025 in Abuja, will place strong emphasis on boosting regional trade and deepening Nigeria’s role in Africa’s economic integration.

With the theme “The Reform Imperative: Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Nigeria by 2030,” NES #31 will examine how Nigeria can better harness opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to expand trade, attract investment, and improve competitiveness.

According to Ms Ayanyinka Ayanlowo, NESG’s Acting Head of Strategic Communication and Advocacy, the summit is an opportunity to align Nigeria’s domestic reforms with broader continental goals.

“Nigeria must position itself as a hub for regional value chains and trade corridors. AfCFTA offers us the platform, but reforms and targeted investments will determine our ability to lead,” she said.

The summit’s five sub-themes reflect key levers for regional economic engagement, including industrialisation-led growth, infrastructure development for cross-border trade, and investment strategies amid shifting global dynamics.

Continental Voices Unite to Strengthen Intra-African Commerce

Stakeholders from across the continent, including trade experts, investors, and policymakers, are expected to explore how Nigeria can integrate more effectively into Africa’s supply networks.

Ayanlowo stressed that Nigeria’s trade policy must prioritise reducing regulatory bottlenecks, expanding export capacity, and enhancing logistics infrastructure.

“We need to create a seamless environment for goods, services, and capital to move across borders,” she said.

In light of Nigeria’s strategic geographic and economic position in Africa, NESG believes the country can serve as a launchpad for intra-African commerce, especially in manufacturing, agriculture, and digital services.

“Regional trade is the path to resilience. It’s time Nigeria took the lead—not just in policy declarations, but in execution and delivery,” Ayanlowo added.