5 Profitable online business to power your vibrant Lagos High Life

You see people post about their Lagos life and you wonder how you live in the same state and you happen not to go on adventures like other people do. It is very likely you don’t have the time because of your 9 to 5 or you can’t even afford these adventures. I will be going over the best online businesses that you can start in Lagos and are really profitable.

These online businesses can easily replace your 9 to 5 and can make you that extra money that you need to experience Lagos high life. You must have wondered how these folks live a high profile life and still have time to explore and enjoy the bustling Lagos life.

These online businesses have a lot of potential to make you money. Below are some of the best online businesses to start now according to siwes beginner

1) Blogging

Blogging is an online business that requires you to create a website that you post articles on with the intention of ranking on google and getting visitors to your website. Some bloggers also focus on getting traffic not just from google but also from Other platforms and websites. When you start getting people to visit your website you can start monetizing the visitors by promoting products and also monetizing through ads networks where you are paid per impression you get on your Website.

Blogging is a very old online business that still works today even though there are a lot of things that changed over the years.

2) Affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing is the process of promoting or selling other people’s products for a commission. There are different ways you earn from affiliate marketing; you can earn per sale [you only make money when a person makes a purchase], You can earn per lead you get, You can also earn per downloads. This might look like an online scheme but it is not. Affiliate marketing is legitimate and profitable; the numbers can add up pretty quickly.

The beauty of affiliate marketing is that you don’t need to deal with the customers, the brand will cater for the customers and all you have to do is to send traffic to the affiliate offers and once the customer takes the action you earn money.

3) Ecommerce

Ecommerce is the act of selling online. This is always attached to physical products. Ecommerce is more stressful than affiliate marketing but it is worth it. People believe that owning an ecommerce website is the closest thing to owning a physical business of your own. The cool thing is that everything is done online.

One advantage of an ecommerce business is that you can scale your brand pretty quickly with the barrier of location.

When you start a business you are often limited to a certain area but with ecommerce you can get customers from different locations through online marketing and all you need to do is to ship the products to them. With ecommerce you might need some capital. The only reason you won’t need capital is when you are Dropshipping.

4) Dropshipping

The act of selling online without holding inventory. All you need to do is to create a store, drive customers to it and when there is an order your suppliers get a notification and the product is sent directly to your customer without you seeing the products. There is a grey area where you need to vet suppliers to find the right one.

You also need to learn how to promote products either via using ads or organically. This skill is essential to be successful with Dropshipping. You can do this locally selling in your country or internationally because you are not limited by location.

5) Digital marketing

This is a high income skill that requires you to learn how to promote services and products via different marketing channels. This method will include free and paid media. The free media will be social media platforms like facebook, tiktok, linkedin, x, instagram, youtube, Seo. These free methods mentioned earlier also have paid channels where you can buy traffic on their platforms.

This skill is in demand and is going nowhere because everyone needs more customers. If you can help businesses achieve their goals by bringing them more customers they would pay you. This skill can also be used for your own project[if you are building a brand.]

Making a decision to start an online business this year can be the turning point in your financial life and you will be able to afford those dream vacations in places in Lagos and live like a king making people wonder what you do to make money.