Bridgewater Associates and Global Citizen Launch ‘Forecasting the Future: A Modern Economics Challenge’

Winners to Receive Employment or Internship Opportunity at Bridgewater

Today, Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest, most successful hedge funds of all-time, in partnership with Global Citizen, the world’s leading international advocacy organisation, announced the launch of an ambitious new global economics challenge, Forecasting the Future: A Modern Economics Challenge. This new global prediction challenge invites applicants from around the world to participate in Bridgewater’s idea meritocracy, where a good idea can come from anyone anywhere, to tackle one of the most significant global economic transformations of our time.

As the world transitions away from the era of globalisation that defined the last five decades, Bridgewater has identified a new paradigm emerging, Modern Mercantilism. Marked by rising protectionism and restructured trade relationships, this transformational shift is happening amidst the rise of rapidly evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence and is redefining global economic systems, institutions, and power structures.

In response to this global shift, Forecasting the Future: A Modern Economics Challenge invites participants to analyse the impact of these changes in global trade, geopolitics, and technologies. Challenge submissions are asked to forecast which countries, sectors, or populations will be most affected by the transition to Modern Mercantilism, and to identify the risks and implications policymakers must prepare for in a world shaped by new rules, technologies, and global power structures.

Full submission and judging criteria are available here.

Bridgewater and Global Citizen will review submissions and select the top one hundred based on the quality of the forecast. Senior Investors at Bridgewater will then evaluate the finalists and award $25,000 to each of the top five submissions. *The winners will also receive an employment or internship opportunity at Bridgewater, pending successful completion of its interview requirements.

As we live through one of the most significant paradigm shifts of our lifetimes, Bridgewater is more dedicated than ever to understand the impact it will have on markets and economies, said Nir Bar Dea, CEO, Bridgewater Associates. We have always done that through having a great meritocracy where the best ideas win, no matter who they come from. Together with Global Citizen, we are looking for the brightest minds across the world to contribute their understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and to join us as we navigate the future of this new world order.

The world is entering a new era – defined by shifting alliances, disruptive technologies, and evolving global power structures. These changes bring both challenges and opportunities, especially for the world’s most vulnerable communities, said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Citizen. With Forecasting the Future, we’re inviting bold, data-driven ideas from around the world – because the next breakthrough insight can come from anyone, anywhere.

Last year, Bridgewater and Global Citizen partnered to publish research supporting the World Bank’s IDA21 replenishment, helping secure a record $100 billion commitment. This year, the partnership expands through the Forecasting the Future: A Modern Economics Challenge to tackle the world’s most pressing issues, driven by a shared belief that solving today’s biggest challenge, and unlocking tomorrow’s opportunities, requires a deep understanding of how the world is changing and the forces shaping our future.

More information about Forecasting the Future: A Modern Economics Challenge can be found here. Closing date for submissions, August 1, 2025.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world’s leading international advocacy organisation on a mission to end extreme poverty NOW. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday activists raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the corporate sector. Since the movement began, $49 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen’s team operates from New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Geneva, Melbourne, Toronto, Johannesburg, Lagos and beyond. Join the movement at globalcitizen.org, download the Global Citizen app, and follow Global Citizen on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About Bridgewater Associates

Bridgewater Associates is a premier asset management firm, focused on delivering unique insight and partnership for the most sophisticated global institutional investors. Our investment process is driven by a tireless pursuit to understand how the world’s markets and economies work — using cutting edge technology to validate and execute on timeless and universal investment principles. Founded in 1975, we are a community of independent thinkers who share a commitment for excellence. By fostering a culture of openness, transparency, and inclusion, we strive to unlock the most complex questions in investment strategy, management, and corporate culture.

