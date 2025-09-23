Africa’s interior design trends, cultural minimalism, opportunities in export markets and how HOMEX is changing the narrative

Oluwaseyi Ojo is the Head of Human Resources and Administration at Atlantic Exhibition Nigeria Limited.

How do you think interior design trends in Africa are evolving compared to the rest of the world?

Answer: Interior design in Africa is undergoing a transformation that goes beyond aesthetics; it is becoming a means of storytelling and cultural expression. While global trends often emphasise uniform minimalism or industrial finishes, what we see across Africa is a celebration of identity, history, and creativity. Designers are drawing from centuries-old craftsmanship, vibrant textures, and natural materials, then merging them with contemporary design principles to create something distinct. This shift is important because it not only honors local traditions but also positions African interiors as innovators rather than followers of global trends. Our design language is moving from being perceived as “exotic” to being recognized as authentic, modern, and trendsetting on the global stage. In many ways, Africa is not just catching up, it is setting the pace for how storytelling can live within the walls of a home or workspace.

Do you believe African interior designers should lead with cultural heritage or global minimalism, or is the future a blend of both?

Answer: The future of African interior design is undoubtedly a blend of both. Cultural heritage is our foundation, it gives African design its uniqueness and makes it impossible to replicate elsewhere. But global minimalism brings the clarity, adaptability, and sophistication that help our work resonate internationally. If we lean too heavily on heritage, we risk being seen as traditional or niche. If we focus only on minimalism, we risk losing the richness of our roots. The sweet spot is what I call cultural minimalism: a balance where textures, patterns, and artisanal elements speak to our heritage, while the design execution remains clean, functional, and timeless. This approach not only allows African interiors to feel authentic at home but also gives them universal appeal, making them competitive and desirable globally.

What export opportunities exist for African interior brands, and how can they break into markets like Europe, the Middle East, and the US?

Answer: Export opportunities for African interior brands are vast, but success lies in how we position ourselves. International buyers are no longer looking for mass-produced sameness; they are searching for designs that tell a story, designs that reflect authenticity. African brands are perfectly positioned for this moment because our work carries cultural depth, artisanal skill, and sustainability at its core. To break into markets like Europe, the Middle East, and the US, we must package our creativity in a way that meets global standards: consistency in quality, scalability in production, and clarity in branding. Beyond that, leveraging digital platforms, e-commerce, and design expos will help create visibility. The more we tell the stories behind our materials like the meaning of a fabric or the heritage of a weaving technique the more we turn products into lifestyle statements. That’s how African brands can move from being perceived as “niche” to becoming part of mainstream global living.

What role do collaborations between designers, architects, and artisans play in raising the profile of African interiors?

Answer: Collaboration is the heartbeat of African interior design. Designers bring the vision, architects create the framework, and artisans infuse the soul. Each party plays a vital role, and when they work together, the results are nothing short of extraordinary. These collaborations ensure that African interiors are not only structurally sound and modern but also carry the handmade richness of our cultural identity. For example, a modern apartment designed with sleek architecture can be elevated by handcrafted furniture, woven textiles, or intricate woodwork. That marriage of tradition and innovation creates interiors that are distinctly African yet globally appealing. Beyond aesthetics, collaborations also empower local communities; artisans get the opportunity to showcase their skills to a broader audience, while designers and architects gain access to authentic, one-of-a-kind elements that cannot be mass-produced. Together, we’re not just designing spaces; we’re crafting a movement that redefines what African design means to the world.

With shifting consumer lifestyles, how do you see design adapting to smaller spaces and urban living in African cities?

Answer: The rapid urbanisation of African cities is shaping a new design reality. More people are living in smaller spaces, which means design must become both smarter and more intentional. What excites me is how African designers are adapting to this challenge with creativity and innovation. We’re seeing multifunctional furniture, modular layouts, and vertical storage solutions all designed to maximise space without losing character. Importantly, even in smaller spaces, cultural identity remains central. Local textiles, handcrafted décor, and indigenous materials are being thoughtfully incorporated to ensure that while the space is compact, it still tells a story of heritage and belonging. This evolution shows that African interiors can adapt to modern challenges while staying rooted in culture, making them both practical and globally distinctive.

Sustainability in design is becoming more urgent globally. Where does Africa stand in this conversation?

Answer: Sustainability is not new to Africa; it has always been part of how we live. Our communities have long relied on natural, locally sourced materials, recycling, and handmade craftsmanship. What’s happening now is that these traditional practices are being reframed as modern sustainability solutions. Designers are increasingly prioritising renewable resources, low-impact processes, and eco-friendly innovations, all while maintaining the artistry that makes African design special. The world is beginning to see that Africa doesn’t need to mimic Western models of sustainability; we already have models rooted in our traditions. By scaling them with modern practices, Africa has the potential to lead the global sustainability conversation, showing that style, culture, and responsibility can coexist beautifully.

In your opinion, how do exhibitions like HOMEX help amplify African design voices on a global scale?

Answer: Exhibitions like HOMEX play a pivotal role in amplifying African design voices on the global stage. More than just a trade show, HOMEX is a platform where African creativity takes centre stage before international buyers, tastemakers, and collaborators. It provides visibility that many African brands might not otherwise access, positioning our interiors as both culturally authentic and globally relevant.

What makes HOMEX powerful is that it doesn’t simply display products, it tells stories of heritage, innovation, and ambition. Every designer and artisan becomes part of a collective voice declaring that African design is not peripheral but central to the global conversation. For many participants, HOMEX becomes a springboard into new partnerships, collaborations, and markets.

This year’s edition, taking place on 19th–21st May 2026 at Eko Hotel & Suites, VI, Lagos, will once again spotlight Africa’s unique creativity, showing the world that our design voices are shaping not just local spaces, but the future of interiors globally.

