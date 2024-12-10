BREAKING: Yahaya Bello set to spend Christmas in custody as court denies bail

Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, will spend Christmas in custody after the Federal Capital Territory High Court denied his bail application.

Justice Maryann Anenih ruled that the application, filed on November 22, was "premature" as it had been submitted when he was neither in custody nor before the court, making it incompetent.

Bello is facing trial alongside two co-defendants in connection with an alleged ₦110 billion money laundering scheme brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor had sought bail pending the determination of the charges, stating that he had learned of the allegations through public summons.

His counsel, JB Daudu (SAN), argued that Bello would not interfere with witnesses or jump bail if released.

However, Kemi Pinheiro, representing the prosecution, contended that the bail request was premature, as the defendant had not been arraigned at the time of filing.

Bello’s defense argued there was no legal requirement to delay the application until after arraignment.

In delivering her verdict, Justice Anenih clarified that bail applications must be made only after a defendant has been arrested, detained, or brought before the court.

Although Bello filed his application on November 22, he was not taken into custody until November 26 and was officially arraigned on November 27.

The court also addressed the case of the second defendant, Umar Oricha, granting him bail in the sum of ₦300 million with stringent conditions, including two sureties holding property in Maitama worth at least the bond sum.