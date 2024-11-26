Yahaya Bello detained after months of dodging EFCC over ₦80.2bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, over allegations of ₦80.2 billion fraud.

Bello was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 26, after presenting himself at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said, “It is true that we have him in our custody. The operatives of the Commission arrested him.”

The EFCC declared Bello wanted on April 18, 2024, following charges of money laundering and misappropriation of public funds.

The ex-governor reportedly arrived at the EFCC office in the company of his legal team to address the allegations.

His detention marks a significant turning point in the case, as for months, he ignored repeated invitations by the anti-graft agency.

Interestingly, Kogi State’s current governor, Usman Ododo, who had previously accompanied Bello to the EFCC office during an earlier visit, was absent from Tuesday’s proceedings.

The EFCC’s investigation centres on the alleged laundering of ₦80.2 billion during Bello’s tenure as governor.

The case has drawn public attention, given the magnitude of the allegations and Bello’s previous defiance of the Commission’s summons.