BREAKING: Pandemonium as explosion rips through trans-Niger pipeline in Rivers

A powerful explosion rocked the Trans-Niger Pipeline at Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State late Monday night, sending flames into the night sky near the ongoing Bodo-Bonny Road construction site.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, but the affected section of the major oil pipeline is currently ablaze.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the incident resulted from human interference, though concerns are rising amid recent threats from militant groups to target oil installations in the region.

Residents reported hearing a loud blast before spotting flames billowing from the pipeline.

“The fire is still raging, and people are worried about the potential impact on the community and the environment,” a local source said.

The Trans-Niger Pipeline, a critical oil transport route, has previously been a target for sabotage and illegal bunkering, leading to environmental damage and economic losses.

The latest explosion has raised fears of renewed attacks on energy infrastructure in the Niger Delta.

Officials and emergency responders are expected to assess the damage and determine the cause of the explosion.

Meanwhile, security agencies have been put on high alert to prevent further incidents.